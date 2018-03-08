Jammu University Korfball team leaves for Hyderabad

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu March 07:
The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu is projecting its Korfball (Mixed) team for the participation in the forthcoming All India Inter-University Korfball (Mixed) Championship 2017-18 to be organized by the Osmania University, Hyderabad from 10th to 12th March, 2018.
Prof. Parikshit Singh Manhas Director, SHTM, University of Jammu and former International player of Roller Skating and outstanding Cricketer was the Chief Guest on the occasion who interacted with the players and flagged off the Jammu University Korfball (Mixed) Team in the presence of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Sports Stadium.
Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sh. Raj Kumar Bakshi, Vikas Karlopia, Irfan Choudhary and Mohit Singh Bhau.
