About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu University Korfball team leaves for Hyderabad

Published at March 08, 2018 03:11 AM 0Comment(s)621views


Jammu University Korfball team leaves for Hyderabad

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu March 07:

The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu is projecting its Korfball (Mixed) team for the participation in the forthcoming All India Inter-University Korfball (Mixed) Championship 2017-18 to be organized by the Osmania University, Hyderabad from 10th to 12th March, 2018.
Prof. Parikshit Singh Manhas Director, SHTM, University of Jammu and former International player of Roller Skating and outstanding Cricketer was the Chief Guest on the occasion who interacted with the players and flagged off the Jammu University Korfball (Mixed) Team in the presence of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Sports Stadium.
Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sh. Raj Kumar Bakshi, Vikas Karlopia, Irfan Choudhary and Mohit Singh Bhau.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top