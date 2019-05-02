Jammu University CSIR-IMTECH sign MoU for research collaboration

May 02, 2019 | Press Trust Of India

The University of Jammu and the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh, have signed a memorandum of understanding for research collaboration.

The memorandum was signed by director of CSIR-IMTECH Dr Anil Koul and vice-chancellor of Jammu University Professor Manoj Dhar.

Professor Dhar said the collaboration would help build a globally competitive academic and research environment at the varsity.

He said the broad framework of the partnership was to conduct joint research projects in medicinal chemistry, material science, molecular biology and bioinformatics disciplines.

