May 05, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accreditation of training courses

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Jammu University and the Indian Army to institutionalise evaluation, accreditation of training courses.

Jammu University Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Dhar while speaking at the MOU signing ceremony of University of Jammu with the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army at Army Training Command Headquarter (ARTRAC), Shimla on Saturday said that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the institution and the Indian Army is with an objective to institutionalize evaluation and credit determination and recognition or accreditation of training programmes or courses in High Altitude Studies and Disaster Management by the University.

Prof Dhar and Lieutenant General P C Thimayya, the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command, signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding document on Saturday.

