April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Summer Secretariat to start function from April 29

 The state government has deployed a team of twelve officers/officials in Summer Secretariat Jammu, which will start function here from April 29.
As per a GAD order “The Summer Secretariat Jammu will start function from April 29, 2019 i.e the first working day after the closure of the offices in Jammu.” The officers deployed include Rohit Khajuria, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, Preeti Sharma, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Technical Education department and 10 other officials.

 

