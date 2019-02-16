About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for stranded traffic

Published at February 16, 2019 10:15 AM 0Comment(s)1596views


Jammu-Srinagar highway open for stranded traffic

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The stranded traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway is being allowed to move towards Srinagar, a traffic official said.

He said that the priority is to decongest the highway so that the traffic from Srinagar to Jammu is allowed later on.

On Friday afternoon the highway opened after landslides were cleared off the road.

Over 2,000 stranded vehicles including around 1000 vehicles carrying essential commodities crossed the Jawahar Tunnel till Saturday morning to reach the Kashmir Valley.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top