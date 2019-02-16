Jammu-Srinagar highway open for stranded traffic

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The stranded traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway is being allowed to move towards Srinagar, a traffic official said.
He said that the priority is to decongest the highway so that the traffic from Srinagar to Jammu is allowed later on.
On Friday afternoon the highway opened after landslides were cleared off the road.
Over 2,000 stranded vehicles including around 1000 vehicles carrying essential commodities crossed the Jawahar Tunnel till Saturday morning to reach the Kashmir Valley.
(Representional picture)