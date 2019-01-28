Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was opened for one-way traffic on Monday.
An official said that heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar and later the light motor vehicles.
According to reports over 3,000 trucks carrying essential supplies to Kashmir and large number of passengers had remained stranded on highway and in Jammu.
"On 28.01.2019, subject to fair weather/clearance of road only stranded vehicles shall be allowed towards Srinagar," traffic police said on Twitter.
No vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu, an official said.
The highway reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for 6 days due to rain, shooting stones, landslides and snow accumulation.