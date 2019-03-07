Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

The traffic will move one-way on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday, an official said.
He said the highway is open for one-way traffic.
"Vehicles are being allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu today," the official said.
On Wednesday all stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared.
