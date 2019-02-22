Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for third consecutive day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday for the third consecutive day due to fresh snowfall and landslides at some place.
A traffic department official said there have been landslides at Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway due to heavy rain in the area, while fresh snowfall occurred in Bannihal sector.
"The highway will remain closed till the landslide debris and accumulated snow is completely cleared," he said.
Reports said that over 17,00 vehicles, including trucks loaded with essential commodities and light motor vehicles carrying passengers to the Kashmir Valley, are stranded on the highway.
The official said clearance operation is likely to begin later in the day as the weather office has forecast an improvement in the weather conditions.
(Representational picture)