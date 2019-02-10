Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th consecutive day

AgenciesSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for fifth consecutive day on Sunday.
Officials said that the road clearance operation was continuing on "war-footing".
They said the snow clearance operation has been completed from Bannihal to Qazigund town on Saturday.
However, the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch is filled with landslides and the clearance operation is underway.
The officials said antil the road clearance operation is completed, the traffic will not be allowed on the highway.
The highway was closed on Wednesday after heavy snowfall and landslides hit the highway.
(Representional picture)