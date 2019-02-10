About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th consecutive day

Published at February 10, 2019 09:55 AM 0Comment(s)846views


Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th consecutive day

Agencies

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Officials said that the road clearance operation was continuing on "war-footing".

They said the snow clearance operation has been completed from Bannihal to Qazigund town on Saturday.

However, the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch is filled with landslides and the clearance operation is underway.

The officials said antil the road clearance operation is completed, the traffic will not be allowed on the highway.

The highway was closed on Wednesday after heavy snowfall and landslides hit the highway.

(Representional picture)

 

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top