Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

AgenciesJammu
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Saturday due to landslides, police said.
The landslides hit the highway in Ramsu area of Ramban district.
“Clearing operations have begun. Scores of vehicles are currently stranded,” officials said.
The highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
This is also the route taken by the Amarnath pilgrims. The Yatris were not allowed to move towards the Valley on Saturday due to the highway’s closure.