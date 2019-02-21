About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after snowfall, landslides

Published at February 21, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted after fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and multiple landslides in Ramsoo-Ramban sector on Thursday.

An official said over a foot of fresh snow has accumulated on the highway in Bannihal sector.

"There have been multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain at some places in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector, as well," he said.

The official said no traffic will be allowed on the highway today.

Snow and landslide clearance operation will be started immediately after the weather improves," he said.

The highway had remained shut from February 6 to 12, causing crisis essential commodities in the valley.

 

(Representational picture)

