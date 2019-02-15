About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh landslides, 1700 vehicles stranded

Agencies

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Friday due to fresh landslides in Ramban-Ramsoo sector.

The highway was partially open for past three days and stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar.

However, rains triggered fresh landslides on the highway in Panthal.

"The operation to remove the debris has started and the highway is likely to be restored for one-way traffic in the afternoon," an traffic department official said.

Around 1,700 trucks carrying essential supplies are stranded on the highway.

"Once the highway is restored, only stranded traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar," he said.

 

