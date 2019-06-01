Jammu sizzles at 44.5 degrees, summer vacations begin

June 01, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu on Saturday witnessed another hottest day of the season and sizzled at maximum temperature touching 44.5 degree Celsius.

Jammu earlier from Tuesday to Wednesday, recorded maximum temperatures from 40 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius and on Friday it was 44.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered summer vacations in all government and private schools falling in summer zone from June 1 to July 16.