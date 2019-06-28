About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Jammu sizzles at 40.2 deg C, rains lash Srinagar

Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a marginal dip of 1.4 notches compared to the previous day, the Meteorological Department said.
The temperature in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, however, remained 2.5 notches above the season's normal, it said.
Jammu recorded a night temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, down 3.5 notches from the previous night's 28.7 degrees Celsius, it added.
The summer capital, Srinagar, was lashed by rains, keeping the mercury several notches below the season's average, the weather department said.
Srinagar received 1.2 mm rainfall during the day but it did not have any impact on the maximum temperature which settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 28.4 degrees Celsius, it said.
The temperature remained 1.9 notches below normal for this time of the season.
The night temperature in the city was five degrees below normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, remained the second hottest place in the state with a high of 38 degrees Celsius, it said.
The weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather in the state till July 5.

 

 

 

Latest News

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Farooq expresses concern over steep increase in drug addiction across ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Two boys crushed to death in Udhampur

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Teenager dies of

Teenager dies of 'suspected' drug overdose in Poonch

Jun 27 | Agencies
Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Mughal Road accident: Guv expresses grief over loss of lives, announce ...

Jun 27 | Rising Kashmir News
Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Mughal Road accident: 9 girls among 11 students killed

Jun 27 | Agencies
IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

IT team raids politicians, businessmen in Jammu

Jun 27 | Agencies
Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Jun 27 | Agencies
SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attendin ...

Jun 27 | Agencies
Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks, boost peace process

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader

I-T sleuths raid premises of NC leader's son

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

HM Shah reviews overall security situation in Kashmir

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

World Cup hero Babar Azam says belief is key for Pakistan

Jun 27 | AFP/Press Trust of India
HM Shah visits slain police officer

HM Shah visits slain police officer's residence in Srinagar, offers co ...

Jun 27 | RK Online Desk
Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Xi to meet Modi, Trump at G20 summit amid heightened trade tensions wi ...

Jun 27 | Press Trust of India
2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

Jun 27 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Jammu sizzles at 40.2 deg C, rains lash Srinagar

              

Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a marginal dip of 1.4 notches compared to the previous day, the Meteorological Department said.
The temperature in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, however, remained 2.5 notches above the season's normal, it said.
Jammu recorded a night temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, down 3.5 notches from the previous night's 28.7 degrees Celsius, it added.
The summer capital, Srinagar, was lashed by rains, keeping the mercury several notches below the season's average, the weather department said.
Srinagar received 1.2 mm rainfall during the day but it did not have any impact on the maximum temperature which settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 28.4 degrees Celsius, it said.
The temperature remained 1.9 notches below normal for this time of the season.
The night temperature in the city was five degrees below normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, remained the second hottest place in the state with a high of 38 degrees Celsius, it said.
The weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather in the state till July 5.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;