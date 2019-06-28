Jammu sizzles at 40.2 deg C, rains lash Srinagar

June 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a marginal dip of 1.4 notches compared to the previous day, the Meteorological Department said.

The temperature in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, however, remained 2.5 notches above the season's normal, it said.

Jammu recorded a night temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, down 3.5 notches from the previous night's 28.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

The summer capital, Srinagar, was lashed by rains, keeping the mercury several notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

Srinagar received 1.2 mm rainfall during the day but it did not have any impact on the maximum temperature which settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 28.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The temperature remained 1.9 notches below normal for this time of the season.

The night temperature in the city was five degrees below normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, remained the second hottest place in the state with a high of 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather in the state till July 5.