Jammu Ropeway commercial run to begin in October: MD JKCCC

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Managing Director JK Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani, on Tuesday said that that the Corporation has scheduled to start trial run for Mahamaya to Peer Kho in September and Commercial run from October second week.
He also said that the work on approach roads and construction of retaining Wall at Bahu besides restaurants at all places is nearing completion stages.
According to an official, he said this in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Tuesday held to review the progress on prestigious Jammu Ropeway Project during a visit to the construction site.
Engineers and officers of the concerned departments accompanied him during the inspection, the official said.
He said that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 crore of which around Rs 50 crore have been incurred so far. The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has 8 cabins and from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins which will go around about 2500 and 4000 revolutions per day, respectively.
The Div Com observed that the cable car project will provide people a high-quality tourism experience with transportation, sightseeing and entertainment with zero-pollution.
To provide accessibility to these decks, battery operated cars have been planned so that environment and forest area of Jammu is protected, he said.
“Compared with road vehicles, cable cars are environmentally friendly, convenient and economical and will connect Mubarak Mandi, Old city, Mahamaya Temple and Bagh-e-Bahu” he added.
The Div Com said that the prestigious ropeway project is going to be an alternative to transportation, connect recreational hotspots, provide new perspective for viewing scenery and enable tourists to appreciate unique natural views and scenery from the air.
Appreciating the progress and work done till date, the Div Com asked the concerned authorities to speed up the men and machinery to complete the remaining project well in time.
He directed the engineers to complete the work on approach roads immediately for easy access of tourists.
He further instructed them to complete work on restaurants and make these operational at the earliest.