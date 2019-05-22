May 22, 2019 | Agencies

In a bid to provide free and secure environment, Jammu Police in collaboration with mini bus operators on Wednesday introduced "GirlsGoEasyNow" mini bus exclusively for the women on Phallian Mandal route.

"Initially one mini bus has been dedicated for girls and ladies from Satwari to Mandal area and it is a joint venture of Jammu Police and matador operators," DySP Dr Sunnaiya Wani, SDPO Jammu South here told a news agency.

She said that the mini bus will be flagged off from Satwari Chowk to Sumb and Toph area of Phallian Mandal.

[Representational Pic]