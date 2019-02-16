About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu police has given ‘free hand to unscrupulous elements': Rasheed

Published at February 16, 2019 02:43 PM 0Comment(s)639views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

Awami Ithehad Party (AIP) supremo, Engineer Rashid Saturday took out a protest march against the attack on Muslim community in Jammu.

Rashid along with his supporters raised slogans, demanding stern action against those involved in violence and damaging properties of innocents people in Jammu..

He accused Jammu Police of giving “free hand” to sponsored unscrupulous elements.

“No stern action is being taken to protect life and property of Muslims in various parts of Jammu region,” Rasheed said. 

He appealed Jammu administration to discharge its duty towards masses without being biased. 

AIP chief  said some communal elements were being used to fuel the violence against the particular community. 

