Jammu: PDP's youth wing vice president, supporters join BJP

Published at July 28, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)204views


Press Trust of India

Jammu:

 In a setback for the PDP, the party's youth wing vice president Vikram Singh on Friday joined the BJP with over 10 supporters.
BJP state president Ravinder Raina welcomed them to the party. The ceremony, held at the party headquarters here, was attended by BJP's state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta.
Raina lauded the decision of Singh and his supporters to join the BJP and said such youth leaders will help the party win every election.
The youth should have a say in policy making in India, a country which has the world's largest youth population, he added.
Singh said today he has come to the right place and alleged the PDP had neglected Jammu and Ladakh after coming to power.
The BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir last month and the state was placed under Governor's rule for the fourth time in the last one decade.

