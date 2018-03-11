Jammu on edge of communal violence: Rana

‘Culprits in rape and murder of Asifa should be punished’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 10:
A senior leader of the National Conference (NC) Saturday claimed that Jammu is on the edge of communal violence under a "well-planned conspiracy" and asked the Centre to focus on the emerging situation in the region to avert the crisis.
"The situation in Jammu region is grave. We feel it is on the edge and the PDP-BJP coalition government is directly responsible for it. The PDP and BJP are whipping up passions on religious and regional lines that has brought the region on virtual edge,” NC provincial president Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Rana told reporters here.
He said a well-planned conspiracy was hatched by the coalition partners to divide the people and make them fight against each other to divert their attention from total failure on all fronts, including governance, development, and employment, besides (creating) opportunities.
Referring to the ongoing protests in parts of Rajouri over issue of district status and rape-and-murder of a minor nomad girl Asifa Bano in Kathua, Rana asked the Government of India (GoI) to focus on the region to avert the crisis before it gets out of hand.
"We appeal to the state government, GoI and people of all the regions to contribute to ensure that the bouquet of Jammu and Kashmir remains intact. If this banquet is disintegrated, the political parties, which are trying to exploit the situation for pretty political considerations, will be squarely responsible. They are not only the enemies of the state but the whole nation," he said adding that they are taking the state towards a "historic blunder" by their actions.
Asked about his party's stand on the rape-and-murder of a minor girl in Kathua district in January, the NC leader said the innocent Asifa should get justice in the grave.
He sought exemplary punishment to the criminal for the most barbaric and heinous act and decried communalization and politicization of the crime.
The NC leader said the civilized society is shattered by the gruesome crime, which is unfortunately being politicized.
“Asifa could be anybody’s daughter, irrespective of caste or religion and therefore the crime cannot be ignored or downplayed by taking refuge of religion. It is not a matter pertaining to Hindus or Muslim, it touches the core of humanity,” he said.
Rana said the gravity of the crime becomes more heinous with the beastly killer allegedly putting the child on drugs during seven day captivity and finally carrying out cold-blooded murder.
“We all must fight it out. A criminal is a criminal and should be punished for such a barbaric act,” he said.
Referring to the government order of creating additional deputy commissioners' posts on rotational basis in parts of Rajouri district, Rana alleged that the decision has failed to satisfy any of the protesting parties.
He said instead of addressing the core issues, the coalition dispensation is encouraging the three tehsils to fight each other and expressed solidarity with the people, who are struggling for just cause.
