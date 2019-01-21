Jammu Muslims under attack: Mehbooba

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 20:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said Muslims in Jammu particularly the Gujjar and Bakerwal community were being targeted by certain “religious fanatics”.
Addressing a news conference at her Fair View residence here, Mehbooba said even after assurances given to her by Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities were being “unnecessarily harassed” either on the pretext of “encroachments” or “false bovine smuggling” allegations.
“Some fanatics are trying to create a situation like 1947 in Jammu. The Gujjars and Bakerwals are aboriginal people of Jammu region but some people are projecting them as outsiders,” Mehbooba said.
She said if the current “fragile situation” was not handled by the Governor’s administration quickly then the issue could flare up and not only disturb peace in Jammu but in the Valley as well.
“Governor sahab assured me that tribal people won’t be troubled till the new Forest Act is enacted. We in government with BJP had taken that decision,” Mehbooba said. “Unfortunately, the tribal are still being evicted under the nose of the Governor.”
The PDP chief said last year in July, soon after the fall of the PDP-BJP government, the Gujjar and Bakerwal community members were served eviction notices by the Jammu administration.
“Since December many of them are being forcefully harassed and evicted,” she said.
The former chief minister said after 1947 and 2014, Jammu had emerged as the quintessence of the composite culture in the country but now attempts were being made to vitiate the atmosphere.
“Kashmir lost its composite culture. But we used to be proud of Jammu but those who master-minded the Rasana rape and murder case are trying to cause tensions in Jammu region,” she said.
Mehbooba said PDP had joined hands with the rightwing BJP to allay fears of Muslim minorities in Jammu.
She said under a well-knit conspiracy, the rates of land in Muslim-habituated areas of Jammu were being increased so that they do not buy properties.
“In Sunjuwan, the rates have been inflated while in adjoining Chawri rates are much less,” Mehbooba said.
She said Governor Satya Pal Malik should realise that the Gujjar and Bakerwal community members have always stayed “loyal” with the country.
“They have helped the country in many wars,” she said. “The pulpit of communal goodwill, Jammu, is being slowly turned into the antonym of the word bonhomie.”
On whether PDP was ready for elections, Mehbooba said the party had not issued any contrary statement in this regard.
“We are ready for elections,” she said.
The PDP chief said the party was also in favour of according reservation to the Pahari community.
“BJP is saying it now but we passed that bill under Mufti (Sayeed) sahab’s government. The Governor should give assent to it,” she said.
However, Mehbooba refused to comment on the brewing rebellion in her party and the reports about sacking of certain other party leaders.