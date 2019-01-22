Jammu Muslims

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (January 20, 2019) alleged that Gujjar and Bakerwal community is being targeted by ‘religious fanatics’ on the pretext of encroachments and false rumors about bovine smuggling. Earlier on January 17, a year after the brutal rape and murder of Kathua girl who belonged to the ‘targeted’ community, Mehbooba posted on twitter a message: “Today marks a year since the horrific rape & murder of an eight year old girl in Kathua. Sadly, instead of condemning such a gruesome incident, BJP lawmakers staged protests in favour of the rapists. Even a crime like rape was communalised & passions were stoked to justify it,” followed by another one “As a CM I tried my best to ensure justice was done. Can only hope that the accused are punished severely so that no other girl has to endure such pain and trauma.” Mehbooba accused Governor administration of not abiding by the decision of PDP-BJP government that the tribal people will not be troubled till new Forest Act was enacted. While some reports indicate continued forcible eviction of the members of Gujjar & Bakerwal community in Jammu division, the administration is yet to give away the real picture. Last month, there was hue and cry in the state after Jammu Development Authority was accused by some of the members of the same community of launching a selective anti-encroachment drive to evict them. “This is a selective anti-encroachment drive specifically targeted at Gujjar colonies, which is predominantly Muslim. The Right-wing groups have been targeting Gujjars for a long time and the drive was a result of that. Since the BJP has come to power, Gujjars and Muslims in Jammu have been feeling insecure,” a news portal quoted a local saying about the incident. The report also mentioned a Hindu right-wing group in Jammu spewing venom against the Muslims and alleging “dangers posed to the people of Jammu from the growth of Muslim colonies in and around Jammu”. Such elements if they are given a free hand can spell a disaster in the state, particularly the communal harmony. The concern that Mehbooba expressed recently was also evident during the rule of PDP-BJP government when a BJP legislator had threatened the community by invoking the 1947 Jammu massacre of Muslims. Facing such threats, Muslims in Jammu are likely to witness forced migration from the region, which is a very serious concern and can have repercussions across the state.