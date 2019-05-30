Jammu: MI arrests two over allegedly clicking photos, video-graphing military installation

May 30, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Shifted to JIC for interrogation, had shared military station video in Pakistan’

Army on Wednesday claimed to have detained two suspected persons allegedly for working with Pakistan’s premier spy agency i.e. Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Defense sources told Rising Kashmir that santry at the boundary wall of the Ratnu Chak area along the Parmandal Chowk in Jammu noticed two youth allegedly clicking pictures and video-graphing of the security installations (military station Ratnu Chak).

“The santry monitored their activities and then, he alerted the Military Intelligence officials,” said the Defense sources, who informed that the MI officials nabbed both the youth and seized their mobile phones.

They said that Intelligence Unit was shocked when they found one of the videos was already sent across the border i.e. Pakistan to the handler of the detained youth (suspects).

“From their mobile phone, we came to know that before coming to the military station area, they had talked with their handlers in Pakistan i.e. an ISI officer though their mobile phone,” the defense sources, wishing anonymity, told Rising Kashmir.

He said that “We detained them and started their interrogation. At the same time, we waited that Pakistani handler may call back on this mobile number, but no phone call came from Pakistan.”

“Late night, we handed them over to police so that they could be interrogated at Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Miran Sahib,” said the defense official.

The officer claimed that they have learnt that the detained persons (suspects) were working with the ISI from last six months. Security agencies have seized two mobile phones from their possession and their identity cards