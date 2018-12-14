Jammu Mayor calls on Advisor Sharma, discusses JMC issues

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 13:
Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC),Chander Mohan Gupta called on Advisor to Governor, Kewel Kumar Sharma here today and discussed issues pertaining to the Civic body .
According to an official, the Mayor submitted a memorandum of issues raising various issues including reorganization of JMC, regularization of contractual /casual employees, framing of Municipal Service Subordinate recruitment rules, sanctioning of filling up of vacant posts by direct recruitment of all categories in the corporation, framing of policy for proper rehabilitation of street vendors within JMC limits and providing proper infrastructure for starting of Municipal Solid Waste Management project.
He also discussed framing of policy for allotment of Municipal Assets/properties on the pattern of JDA, engaging sufficient number of SKCs and other field staff for the newly included wards, handing over of functioning of all street lights ,high mask lights in the parks of floriculture and other parks alongwith their field staff, deputation of JEs, AEEs and draftsman electrical in JMC on priority basis, deployment of JEs ,work supervisor, AEEs of PWD to JMC for streamlining and further extension of development works.
The Mayor also briefed the Advisor about the structure and overall working of the Jammu Municipal Corporation.
The Advisor assured him that all genuine concerns will be looked into for examination and necessary action.
The Advisor said that the Solid Waste Management is an important component and asked for executing a workable plan for the same.
The Advisor asked the Mayor to consider the suggestion of evaluating and assessing the working of Municipalities of other areas that are doing progressive work.