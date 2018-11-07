Jammu massacre worst tragedy in history: Geelani

Srinagar:
Terming the Jammu massacre 1947 as the “worst tragedy”, chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday said that “slaughtering lakhs of Muslims jointly was brazen and most barbaric incident human history can ever come across.”
The spokesman in a statement issued here said that said that all the areas of the Jammu region witnessed the ugliest and most brutal human carnage. “All streets and fields of Jammu region were flooded with blood and flesh of Muslims.”
Hurriyat Chairman said that “under a deep and well nit conspiracy it was announced that those willing to go to Pakistan are advised to assemble in Jammu police lines. It is here to mention that Hari Singh and its troops had unleashed a reign of terror and Muslim population was not only traumatized but terrified as well and the announcement to send them to Pakistan served a cool breeze and a great sight of relief for them.” Geelani recalled that the people assembled in the said venue along with their families including women and kids. “They were boarded in trucks to be taken to Samba. On reaching halfway near a narrow lane, they were deboarded, young and beautiful females were taken away and the rest of people including kids were pumped with bullets. Females were molested and gang-raped, some of them jumped in river Chenab to save their chastity and honor,” he saoid, adding “Even the daughter of Chaoudry Ghulam Abbas Sahab was not speared and was kidnapped. Towns of Kuthwa, Riasi, Udhampour and other adjoining areas were worst hit by these beasts in human skin.”