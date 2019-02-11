Jammu Mahotsav: Enthralling performances mark 2nd day

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 10:
On the second day of Jammu Mahotsav-2019, enthralling performances were given by the local artists at Mansar, Chichi Mata, Suchetgarh, Bagh-e-Bahu, Mubarak Mandi, Yatri Niwas Grounds, Jammu and Bus Stand- Katra.
As per an official, the day started with Nukkad Naatak based on the theme “Beti Padoa-Beti Bachao” at Veer Marg Market and was witnessed by enthusiastic tourists. Cultural Programmes were held at Suchetgarh Border Post as part of Jammu Mahotsav to promote Border Tourism wherein large number of tourists enjoyed the mesmerizing folk songs and dances performed by the local artists.
Similar function was organized at Bagh-e-Bahu which also witnessed heavy rush of people wherein local cultural prorammes started with Dogri Group Dance by Jakson Institute of Cultural Society Jammu followed by Kashmiri dance item, Sham Rang. The audience applauded the Dogri song presented by Mohinder Panchairvi “Mithdi-e-Dogren Di Boli” followed by Punjabi and Ladakhi Group Dances, the official said.
Stalls of local food and cuisines, handicrafts, handloom, floriculture, horticulture, agro and other Departments were arranged for the visitors.
Cultural programmes, folk dances were highly appreciated by the tourists present in good numbers at Tourist Resort of Mansar.
A skit on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was also performed at the venue to give social message to the public. Tourists from outside the State danced to the tunes of local music, the official added.
A heavy rush of pilgrims was witnessed at Katra where local artists thrilled the audience with their traditional cultural performances. The main attraction at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex was the painting competition of school children besides local cultural programmes, ethnic food stalls and photo exhibition were also appreciated by the tourists. The visitors enjoyed the Musayria performed at Mubarak Mandi by Kusum Dhar, Lokesh Chander, Swami Antar Nirav, Bindiya Raina Tickoo, H.R.Rehman, Pyassa Anjum, he said.
The main highlights of the second day of Jammu Mahotsav-2019 was the live performances of Abha Hanjura, Dr. Deepali Wattal, Jeewan Sharma, Suchi Arora, Subash and Neelam Langeh, Ashok Dogra and others. The audience was thrilled by the Laser Show based on Jammu Tourism and patriotic song and danced on the songs of the celebrity singer Abha Hanjura.