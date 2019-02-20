Jammu limps back to normalcy

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 19:
The life in Jammu is limping back to normalcy as administration on Tuesday again relaxed curfew in north and south parts of the city during which no incident of violence was reported from anywhere.
However, the internet continuous to remain suspended across the city.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Kumar said the curfew was relaxed in most parts of the city.
“The situation is returning to normalcy. Today also there was a deal in curfew and people responded well,” Kumar told Rising Kashmir.
Curfew was relaxed for two hours from 3 to 5 pm in the northern areas under Bus Stand, Bakshi Nagar, Pacca-Danga and Janipur police stations.
In southern areas, curfew was relaxed for three-and-a-half hours from 3:30 pm to 7 pm in southern areas falling under Gandhi Nagar, Bagh-e-Bahu, Satwari, Channi Himmat, Gangyal and Trikuta Nagar police stations.
However, restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure remained in force in these areas.
Meanwhile, the activists of right wing groups staged protests during the curfew relaxation period.
The protesters took out a rally and raised slogans against Pakistan as they carried posters denouncing that country and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which had claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama.
The protesters took out the rally in Dogra Hall area of the city.
Kumar said night curfew would remain in force.
“After assessing the situation tomorrow morning, curfew will again be relaxed,” he said.
The curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community living in different parts of the city.
Trouble erupted when a group of people belonging to rightwing organisations including the BharatiyaJanata Party, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a procession carrying Indian flags through Gujjar Nagar area.
The protesters attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters in Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The mob had gathered to vent their ire against Kashmiris and locals of these areas to protest the Pulwama militant attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
So far police have arrested over 150 people for their involvement in damaging the public property.
IGP Jammu, S K Sinha said the identification process of people involved in disturbing law and order is going on and more people would be arrested in the coming days. (Additional inputs from PTI)