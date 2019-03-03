Jammu, Ladakh, Kashmir supports Art 35-A: Azad

‘Abrogation of law will bring more harm to Jammu, Ladakh’
• Congress doesn’t favour war
• Action should be taken against those spreading hatred
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 2:
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Saturday said people of all three regions of the State support continuation of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
“People of all three regions of the State are united in safeguarding Article 35-A. People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh support the special status of the State and they are against its abrogation,” Azad told reporters, here.
Cautioning against making it Hindu’s versus Muslims issue, he said, “Everyone in the state is in favour of continuation of Article 35A”.
“In case Article 35A was abrogated, there will be more serious repercussions in Jammu and Ladakh rather than Kashmir. The abrogation of the law will bring more harm to Jammu and Ladakh as people are ready to buy the land in the two peaceful regions," Azad said.
The provision, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear soon a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the article.
Launching an attack on Modi Government, Azad said Congress is against militancy.
“We want to eliminate militancy from the State. For this purpose, whatever steps our forces take, we are with them,” he said.
The former CM said J&K has suffered a lot due to militancy. “In Kashmir, a generation of youth has been lost as they fell victim to militancy”.
He said in last few years, Jammu districts have also suffered loss of lives due to militancy and it is a cause of concern for the State. “If militancy ends, entire nation will be happy”.
“For prosperity of the State, militancy must end. Militancy not only took lives but it also destroys the State financially, too. Our State is logging with respect to development.”
He said when 40 CRPF men were killed in militant attack in Pulwama on February 14, Congress cancelled all its public meetings and other functions but BJP did not cancel any programme and public meetings.
On tension on borders, Azad said, “It should not divide people and they should remain united.”
“No political party should divide people on this occasion for their political gains,” he said adding Jammu and Kashmir are inter-dependent on each other.
He said everything which comes to Kashmir passes first though Jammu and then, it reaches Kashmir.
“Similarly, Jammu depends upon Kashmir. I appreciate Dogra Maharaja, who ordered shifting of offices after every six months. With shifting of Durbar move, new economic activities start in Jammu and Kashmir regions. Hence, hatred is not good for Jammu against Kashmir, or for Kashmir against Jammu, too. Both have to fight against militancy,” he said
On cross-LoC firing and shelling, Azad said the firing and shelling is a cause of concern for border residents of Poonch and Rajouri.
“Many have migrated to safer places in view of cross-LoC shelling on the villages. Our delegation will visit the shelling affected villages to meet the border residents,” he said.
On ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Azad said if there is proof with the government then it has to take action against anyone.
“It depends upon the material sealed from offices of Jamaat during the raids,” he said adding, “Action action should be taken against any group, belonging to any religion, if it spreads hatred.”
Azad said Congress was not in favour of war.
“A minister informed the opposition leaders that Indian Air Force’s attack was neither against Pakistan army installation or their people. It was against militant training camps,” he said.
“Government’s target was militant camps and its focus should remain on to eliminate militant camps. It should not take shape of a war,” he said.
Azad said his party would abide by the decision of the Election Commission on the timing of the assembly election in the state.
"An individual person's view does not matter. Whatever will be the decision of the commission will be honoured."