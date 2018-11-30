About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu, Kashmir to have bus ports

Published at November 30, 2018 06:16 PM 0Comment(s)1317views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Kashmir and Jammu regions of the state is set to get 'bus ports', modern bus stands equipped with a host of facilities, with the Transport department calling for submission of proposals for the projects.

Principal Secretary, Transport department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon convened a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to discuss the development of bus ports in Kashmir and Jammu divisions and called for submission of proposals and identification of land, officials said Friday.

 Dr Samoon said as per the guidelines of the government of India, 15 acres of land is required for the purpose.

The state government has to provide clearly demarcated and encumbrance-free land and submit a proposal to executing agency NHIDCL, he said.

The officer added that the government of India would provide 40 per cent of the funding required and the rest would be raised by the state on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Dr Samoon said the bus ports would have basic infrastructure for bus-bays, ticket-counters, food courts, restrooms and parking facilities.

 

