Jammu Kahmir: Panchayat elections from Feb 15

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday announced that Panchayat elections will be held on Feb 15, 2018 in the State of Jammu Kashmir.
Mehbooba wrote on twitter: “I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue Panchayat elections in J&K will be held from 15th February 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets & will continue to do so.”
The Governor had on November 4 promulgated an ordinance designating the state’s Chief Electoral Officer as State Election Commissioner for conducting the panchayat elections.
The ordinance was mooted by the Rural Development Department as there had to be an Election Commission in the state for holding the panchayat elections.
There are 4,378 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of panch constituencies is 33,402, 4,000 more than when panchayat elections were last held in 2011.
In the panchayat elections, only panches will be elected directly by the people.
(Photograph used in this story is file pic)
