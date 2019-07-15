About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu is ‘proud land’ of warriors: Rana

 Describing Jammu as land of warriors, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said Jammu has scripted “sagas of valour from times immemorial with warriors laying their lives with a sense of pride in call of their duties”.
“The brave give their today for our safe and secured tomorrow,” Rana, a per a statement, said while inaugurating the memorial of deceased Sohanlal Bhagat at Pragalta in Bajalta area of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
The memorial has been raised by the contribution made by locals of the area as a mark of their respect to deceased brave-heart Rifleman Sohanlal Bhagat, who attained died when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on November 13, 2017 at Chandel town in Manipur while he was performing his duties,
Rana paid rich tribute to him, saying the “sacrifices of the heroes in defending the integrity and sovereignty of the nation will not go waste”.
“ The indebted nation has all along been bowing their heads with respect and deep esteem for the sacrifices made by warriors, he said, adding that martyrs will continue to inspire generations for serving the nation in whatever capacity they can.”
The Provincial President said the death of soldiers reminds the crucial need of working towards peace and striving for shaping a better future for humanity.
“The biggest tribute to great heroes is to create a world wherein people live in peace and harmony. At the same time, the civilized nations had to stand united for defeating the scourge of terror and violence that has emerged a biggest challenge to the global community.”
Rana appreciated the spirit of the locals of Pragalta for raising a memorial for son of the soil, saying this reflects their love and esteem for the warriors. “In fact, it is in consonance with the great heritage and legacy of the Duggerland that has always stood like a rock behind heroes of the nation.”
He also expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.
Earlier, Soma Devi, Sarpanch Dansal along with Balwan Singh, Ex-Sarpanch Dansal and others joined National Conference at a simple and impressive function, the statement read.

Welcoming them into the party fold, the Provincial President hoped that with their joining National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level.

