Jammu: Influential civil society group pitches for safeguarding Art-35 A

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
An influential Jammu-based civil society group, JK United Peace Movement, on Sunday vociferously pitched for safeguarding the Article 35-A which upholds the special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian constitution.
‘’The sovereign guarantee and protection given under Article 35-A Constitution of India shall be kept intact in its letter and its spirit as being applicable to the state of J&K,’’ the speakers, as per a statement, said at a one-day seminar held on Article 35-A and Article 370 of the constitution of India in Jammu.
The seminar was organized by the different social and political organizations under the JK United Peace Movement.
The organisers, the statement read, said that United Movement strives for the peaceful solution of J&K problem on trilateral basis by involving India, Pakistan and the people of J&K.
They said that United Peace Movement strongly believes that the protection given under Article 35-A Constitution of India as applicable to the state of J&K is the Sovereign Constituent guarantee given to the people of J&K by the Union of India under the historical background and the unique position of the state. “As the state of J&K has exceeded to Union of India as per the terms and conditions contained in the letter of accession only with regard to the Defense, Foreign Affairs and Communication,” they added.
The speakers resolved that the Article 35-A protects the rights of permanent residents of the state of J&K as this article provides for savings of laws with respect to permanent residents made by the state legislatures.
The speakers, as per the statement, said that the state subjects law has its historical background as it was existing way back in 1927 and 1932 Maharaja’s orders, promulgated due to the prolonged agitation of the people of J&K. “As this law is still holding good for the people of J&K keeping in view the unique position and topography of the state, it is still being considered as the only available protection for the rights of permanent residents of the state of J&K against the superior competing interests of the Non-Residents of the state.”
“The so-called calling into question the Article 35-A of the Constitution of India on the grounds of being inconsistent or being discriminatory will not only snatch the constituent guarantee and protection but also create more confusion and chaos in the state as well as the other Constitutional application Orders made applicable to the state of J&K as per Article 370 of the Constitution of India, through, The Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir Order of 1954 would have been become redundant and void automatically,” they added.
According to the statement, those who have addressed and participated in this seminar included Himmat Singh (Chairman, United Peace Movement & Chairman of Nature-Human Centric People Movement), Mohd Shareef Sartaj ( Chairman of J&K Freedom movement), Sardar JS Mangal ( National Vice President, Shrimoni Akali Dal Maan), Mohammad Rashid Qureshi Advocate (Chairman Progressive People Forum), Sardar Narinder Singh Khalsa (President Sikh Intellectual Circle JK), S.C. Gupta (Former Senior Advocate General High Court), Muzafar Ahmed Shah (Vice President ANC Kashmir), Sohail Ahmed Kazmi (Senior Journalist) and proceeding conducted by Sardar Kulwant Singh.