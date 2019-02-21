Jammu IGP issues advisory on social media content

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
In wake of Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed on February 14, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Manish Kumar Singh has issued advisory especially for the users of social media.
The IGP said that various rumours were circulated to disrupt the peace and communal harmony after Pulwama Attack.
He also said that every responsible citizen should bring whatsapp account names, Facebook IDs, Twitter handles, etc from which rumours are being spread to the notice of Police for legal action.