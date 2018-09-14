Jammu: Hunger strike of ReT teachers enters day 4 across Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 13:
District level week-long hunger strike of Rehabar- e -Taleem teachers entered fourth day across Jammu division.
The teachers are on strike demanding implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations.
According to a statement, Jammu Kashmir Rehabar- e- Taleem teachers forum (JKRETTF), teachers in different districts of the Province are on week-long hunger which entered day four on Thursday .
In Ramban, teachers are on hunger strike at district headquarter Ramban in front of Chief education officer Ramban.
Protesting teachers are demanding immediate implementation of 7th pay commission recommendation.
On Thursday, the forum leaders said that they are not demanding anything new but “appealed the government to give us our genuine right”.
They said that government has not extended seventh pay commission recommendations due to “unknown reasons:.