Jammu gunfight: Militant killed, eight forces' personnel injured

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A militant was killed and eight forces personnel including an officer suffered injuries in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Jhajjar Kotli forests of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
“A militant was killed. SDPO Nagrota and some jawans of the CRPF injured. Encounter going on,” police said on Twitter.
Kakriyal Encounter https://t.co/kLy8r1Ay6g terrorist killed.SDPO Nagrota and some jawans of CRPF injured.Encounter going on.— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 13, 2018