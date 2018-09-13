About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jammu gunfight: Militant killed, eight forces' personnel injured

Published at September 13, 2018 02:03 PM 0Comment(s)1407views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A militant was killed and eight forces personnel including an officer suffered injuries in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Jhajjar Kotli forests of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“A militant was killed. SDPO Nagrota and some jawans of the CRPF injured. Encounter going on,” police said on Twitter.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top