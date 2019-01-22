Jammu got separate AIIMS only after agitation, not because of BJP: JCCI to Ram Madhav

“Politicians shouldn’t mislead people on national security’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 21:
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu on Monday said BJP did not give a separate AIIMS to Jammu but it was compelled to do so after a prolonged agitation by the people in the winter capital.
Speaking to media, CCI Jammu, president, Rakesh Gupta, contested the statement made by national general secretary, BJP, Ram Madhav who had said that “They (BJP) gave two AIIMS to the State of Jammu and Kashmir”.
“AIIMS was sanctioned only after a joint struggle done by the people of Jammu Province that started on April 24, 2015 when the Jammu Chamber called for first Jammu Bandh and later on led by the AIIMS Coordination Committee,” he added.
“The Jammu Chamber advises the political leaders not to mislead the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir by issuing statements regarding internal and national security, who are doing their jobs well and sacrificing their lives every day,” he further added.
He said that the political parties should concentrate on welfare and well-being of the people in the state. “We also advise all the political parties not to politicize the two issues being raised by the Jammu Chamber today,” he added.
Meanwhile, he alleged that state administration defeated the initiatives of Prime Minister Narindra Modi i.e. One-Nation-One-Tax and Dry Port Multi-Model Logistics Park.
He said that “One-Nation-One-Tax” and “Dry Port Multi Modal Logistics Park” both being the initiatives of the Prime Minister, but defeated by the vested interests in the State administration as well as the coalition Government (PDP-BJP) before.”
He alleged that it was last year in the month of February that the J&K Government and DUBAI Ports world in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi signed a MOU for establishment of the said Dry Port in Samba and Ompura.
After lapse of almost one year, he said, the above said project was seen nowhere as the land to be provided by the State has not been allotted till date,” he said.
He said that this dry port included Warehouses, Special Storage Solutions, CA Stores and Cold Storage Chain in addition to complete logistic solutions.
“J&K being geographically disadvantaged the said project is a boom to bring down the transportation cost by at least to 25 percent, connecting the business world of J&K World Wide, information at door steps regarding imports and exports as the Dubai Port world is already operating such facilities in 40 countries in six continents.
The Jammu Chamber questioned the Prime Minister’s Office that “Are the initiatives and announcements made by the Prime Minister not for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”
The Chamber president also asked the Prime Minister’s Office to come clear on these two major initiatives.
“These two projects were meant to give a boost to the State economy and welfare and well being of every common man. The PMO must answer why these have initiatives been defeated by the State administration,” he added.
“In the wake of forthcoming visit of Prime Minister a statement of clarity from the Prime Minister’s Office would be of utmost importance before the Jammu Chamber, affiliated associations and the Civil Society of J&K decide if a struggle for rights has again to be fought by the people of the state to get these two initiatives implemented in the coming days,” he added.