Jammu gets first ‘hygienic’ Fish Marketing complex

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 4:
The first hygienic retail and wholesale fish marketing complex was thrown open here at Narwal on Friday.
According to an official, Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon inaugurated the market. Jammu Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Magotra, Director Fisheries R. N. Pandita and other officials of fisheries department, district administration and JMC, besides fish traders and customers were present on the occasion.
Samoon said the market is equipped with all latest facilities like deep freezers, air conditioning etc.
He said this market will cater to the need for sale in an organised way for the private entrepreneurs, as well as the fishermen community.
Samoon had a detailed tour of the facility and asked for its optimal utilization.
He stressed on providing best and satisfactory customer service besides providing best facilities including ice plant for preservation of fish stocks to the sellers.
Saying that hygiene shall be priority, Samoon asked for regular monitoring of material being sold at the market.
“We will ensure that a dedicated team under the supervision of JMC health officer will check the food items being sold here on daily basis. Public health is our priority and it will be maintained as one of the well-organised and well-maintained fish markets in India,” Samoon told officials.
He asked officers for segregation and disposal of waste on scientific lines at the facility. The JMC commissioner assured the principal secretary of full support in dealing with the waste and other issues at the facility.
Samoon also asked for diversifying the role of the market for ease of customers and making it model one-stop facility of food items with the introduction of meat, eggs, cheese and chicken in wholesale and retail here. “A diagnosis laboratory will also be setup at the facility,” he said.
He asked officials and fish traders to keep different varieties of fish including famed trout fish of Kashmir for fish food lovers.
Fish traders’ delegation thanked Dr Samoon for the facility which would help the sector and boost economy of the people associated with the trade.
A large number of prospective buyers had also come to buy fish on the inauguration day.
On the occasion, three registered fishermen of Jammu division were provided Auto Rickshaws for efficient transportation of produce from their fish farms to the newly setup fish market to enhance their economic profile, the official added.