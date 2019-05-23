Jammu DLSA holds awareness event on Child Protection Act

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal .Services Authority, Jammu on Wednesday held an awareness programmes at KC Public School to educate the students about Jammu & Kashmir Protection of Children from Sexual Violence, Act. 2018, (JK PCSVO Act) and on Water Conservation.

As per an official, the programme was held under the overall supervision of Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Jammu.

The awareness programme started with the inaugural address by Secretary, DLSA. He highlighted the aim of the awareness programme and added that the aim is to ensure safety and protection of children in educational institutions.

Resource persons, Swati Gupta. Sub Judge. Secretary District Legal Services Authority Samba and Shalini Sharma, Chairperson Child Welfare Committee, Jammu explained the details of the Act.

Punishments for using child for pornographic purposes, for storage of pornography material involving child, abetment of an offences and offences against child, Punishment for not reporting offences for false complaint or false information were also explained to the students. Students were also explained guidelines for how to take legal assistance of the experts. There was an interactive session between the resource person and the students where the students got their queries/doubts cleared on JKPCSVO Act and Water Conservation from the resource persons.

Besides, the students and faculty members, the awareness programme was also attended by Dr. Anupama Sharma, Protection Officer, Child Welfare Committee and Jawahar Ali, Principal. KC Public School. Jammu.

Wednesday’s event concludes the series of awareness programmes designed and held under the management of Secretary DLSA Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan.

The present series of awareness programmes has educated more than 7000 pupils across district Jammu on JK PCSVO Act. 2018, the official added.