Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25, 2019

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua Range Sujit Kumar on Friday suspended the Station House Officer of Police Station, Vijaypur in district Samba for remaining 'absent' during a surprise inspection by the officer, said a police officer.

"In view of all apprehensions after the killing of militant Zakir Musa in the Kashmir Valley, alertness was sounded," a senior police officer here said.

He said that during surprise inspection of checking points and the police stations located along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in the following sequence, the SHO Vijaypur Rakesh Bamba was found absent.