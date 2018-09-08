Jammu declared Open Defecation Free district

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Friday declared Jammu as Open Defecation Free district.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign being launched across India on September 15, 2018.
The DC appreciated the efforts done by the concerned departments in achieving the targeted construction of toilets and declared the Jammu as Open Defecation Free District.
He asked the functionaries to start building women friendly pink toilets after achieving the target of IHHLs.
DC also reviewed the progress made under PMAY. He directed the officials to gear up their men and machinery to expedite the construction work of the dwelling units for the homeless beneficiaries. He said that the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes should reach to each and every eligible individual of the state.
Briefing about the events held during the campaign, the DC informed that the campaign will begin with ‘Swachharambh’ and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the scheduled date. He said after its commencement Swachhata Sabhas will be organised in Gram Panchayats on September 16, while Seva Diwas will be conducted on September 18 during which Shramdaan would he held across the country.
Similarly, cleanliness drives will be organised in Railway Stations and its surrounding areas on September 22 and Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention will held in New Delhi from September 29 to October 2, 2018.
The DDC said that objective of the campaign is to mobilise people and reinforce mass movement for sanitation. He said that it will see large scale public mobilisation from all walks of life to undertake Shramdaan (voluntary work) for cleanliness and construction of toilets to make each area open defecation free.
“The main agenda of the campaign is to reach out to the poor and marginalised and provide them with sustainable sanitation services,” he added. The DC directed the concerned officers to adopt the prescribed plan of action for improving sanitation at all insanitary places.
He asked the concerned departments to conduct Shramdaan activities in PHCs, CHCs, schools, main markets, religious & tourist places, Panchayat Ghars ,around water bodies etc. He directed the Health, Education and ICDS departments to hold personal hygiene programme for women staff in hospitals, schools and anganwadis .
ADDC Suraiya Jabeen, PO ICDS Natasha Kalsotra, CMO Sanjay Turki, CEO J.K Sudan, DPO Sunaina Saini, BDOs and senior officers from the concerned departments attended the meeting.