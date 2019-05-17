Jammu: DC reviews implementation of RDD schemes

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Thursday impressed upon the Rural Development Department to strive for effective implementation of government schemes.

As per an official, chairing a meeting to review physical and financial progress achieved by BDOs under various state and centrally sponsored schemes, the DDC took a detailed review of the schemes.

Detailed deliberations were held on various schemes being implemented by Rural Development Department like MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), SBM, 14th FC, RURBAN and BADP.