Jammu-bound passengers decry blockade of highway

Kakriyal, Sep 13:
The operation against militants in Jhajhar Kotli area on Srinagar-Jammu highway created a lot of inconvenience for the commuters. Locals from Kashmir Valley who had started their journey on Wednesday said that they are yet to reach Jammu due to blockade of highway.
“The blockade of highway and traffic jam forced us to take Dhal route. Now we have to cover Samba and Mansar first to reach Jammu,” Muhammad Shafi, a commuter, told a local news agency, CNS.
Commuters said that whole road has been blocked by security personnel near Kakriyal where militants after opening fire on a check post escaped to nearby forest.
Pertinently, on Wednesday, a joint search operation to track suspected militants, who managed to flee after opening fire at a naka party at Jajjar Kotli area of Jammu, continued for the second day.
Police had intercepted a truck at a motel and during the search one suspected militant opened fire before escaping into the nearby forest area.
Whole forest area was cordoned off and on Thursday contact with militants was established. Due to gunfight, the traffic on highway was closed while a fleet of vehicles got stranded on the road.
“Though Security personnel had launched operation in forest area, yet, vehicles were not allowed to ply on the highway. Vehicles were being checked and commuters frisked there. Everyone faced lot of inconvenience. Majority of the commuters bound for Jammu spent whole night in open sky,” said a group of people. (CNS)