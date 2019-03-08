Jammu blast act against humanity: Tarigami

March 08, 2019 |

Senior CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday condemned a grenade attack at the bus stand in Jammu district.

“Such incidents are against humanity as targeting innocent civilians is barbaric,” Tarigami said in a statement issue here. “The culprits must be identified and dealt under law. The Governor administration must also ensure best possible medical facilities to the injured.”

While expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, he also appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to get united and fight against the forces who want to divide the people and the communities.