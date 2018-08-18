Jammu: BJP leaders pay homage to late Vajpayee

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Mourning the death of former Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state headquarter of J&K BJP saw prominent leaders as well as ground level activists as well as the common masses visiting the premises to pay homage on Friday.
In a statement, spokesman said that for the whole day everyone at the headquarters remained glued to the television screen at party headquarter to wutness the last rites of the BJP stalwart.
Later, he said, in the evening, after the final rites and rituals, J&K BJP organized “Sharadhanjali Sabha” at its state headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu in memory of the leaders, “who laid the strong foundation of Jana Sangha to the present day Bharatiya Janata Party”.
The spokesman said that prominent faces of J&K BJP expressed their feelings, love and emotions for Vajpayee.
He said that those who expressed their thoughts included BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, former Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta, former Ministers Sat Sharma, Abdul Ghani Kohli, Bali Bhagat, Satish Sharma, Suresh Jamwal, S. Varinderjit Singh and Chander Mohan Sharma.
BJP State President, Ravinder Raina, who was at Delhi to attend the final rights, termed Vajpayee as the “tallest leader of the time”.
He said that this is a huge loss for India. “This is irreparable loss, which even the time is not capable to heal,” he said.
Ashok Kaul painted the life sketch of Atalji while throwing light on his life events especially those associated with the Jammu & Kashmir, the spokesman said.
“Atal ji will always remain alive in the soul of Bharat. He was a ‘Yug Purush’, great poet, statesman, mentor of millions. He was such a magician of words, who with his simplicity, got his signature imprinted on the heart of every single Indian.”
Sat Sharma expressing deep shock, said that India has lost an “exceptional soul, who was true to the core of heart, winning everyone with love”.