Jammu-Bathinda UDAN flight service commences

Affordable air travel will enhance regional connectivity: Priya Sethi
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 27:
Minister of State for Education, Tourism and Culture, Priya Sethi today inaugurated Jammu-Bathinda flight service from Jammu Airport under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) regional connectivity scheme.
The inaugural flight at a subsidized fare of Rs 1230 will operate on both ways. “Flight 9I-611 Jammu/Bathinda will depart from Jammu at 9:15 am to reach Bathinda at 10:20 am and flight 9I-612 Bathinda/Jammu will depart from Bathinda at 10:50 am and will reach Jammu at 12 pm.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the newly launched flight service will provide easy access to religious shrines and other tourism destinations for the people coming to visit the state from Bathinda and its neighbouring regions as well as further boost the trade.
Priya said UDAN makes air travel accessible to a wider range of citizens and also enhances connectivity with many more airports across regions. She said that Prime Minister has introduced UDAN with a vision to help common people travel by air and connecting remotest of areas of the country.
With the launch of this flight, air services will not only remain confined to elite but common people especially patients who will now be able to use this service for speciality treatment.
Priya Sethi said that government's regional airports and routes development scheme with capped-airfares has been well taken by the people. She hoped that more such flights will be started in Jammu and Kashmir where landlocked stations need better air connectivity.
She resolved government’s promise to reach out to masses in a bigger way and said that coalition government in the state intends to promote more such schemes that will help common people.
Besides others senior political leader, Yudhvir Sethi, officials of civil aviation, civil administration and tourism department were present on the occasion.
Bali inspects site for construction of addl block in SMGS Hospital
300 more beds to be added in Gynae, labour room
Jammu, Feb 27: Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat today inspected the proposed site for construction of additional block to strengthen Gynaecology Ward and Labour Room in the SMGS Hospital and also discussed the DPR for the project. Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Principal GMC, Dr. Sunanda Raina, Superintending Engineer, R&B, D.R.Bhagat, Joint Director Planning (H&ME), Madan Lal, HoD Gynae, Dr. Indu Koul, Medical Superintendent, SMGS, Dr. R.K. Sangra, Dy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Minakshi Kotwal were also present on the occasion.
The Minister discussed the proposed DPR with the concerned and asked for some alterations to add some more features in the design. He specifically directed the engineers to keep sufficient provision for a multi-story parking for at least 300 vehicles, provision of a modern lab, space to add 300-beds in Gynae ward and Labour Room by making judicious use of available land in the premises of SMGS Hospital. He also directed for exploring possibility to spare more land by demolishing the unused and unsafe structure in the Skin Department to create adequate accommodation for various departments functioning in the SMGS.
The Minister directed the engineers to submit the final design and DPR by incorporating the additional components within next few days for approval so that the same is forwarded to the Government of India for funding under PMDP.
While interacting with the media persons on the occasion, the Minister said that both GMC and SMGS hospitals are overcrowded with the patients during the past over some years and the need for creating more bedding capacity in both these institutions is badly felt. He said there is acute shortage of beds in the Labour Room and Gynae wards of SMGS, with the result two to three patients are sharing a bed. The patients as well as authorities are facing a lot of inconvenience on this account.
Similar is the situation in the emergency of GMC where hundreds of patients are admitted daily with accidents and serious ailments. There is also acute shortage of beds in the emergency and authorities and patients are facing lot of inconvenience. In view of these difficulties, it has been decided to construct a new block to add 300 more beds in the Gynae wards and Labour Room in SMGS to overcome the problem.
In GMC, the Chopra Nursing Home will be connected with the emergency block and the space will be utilized optimally for emergency services. The provision of at least 200 more beds will be created in the proposed infrastructure, said the Minister.
