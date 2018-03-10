Jammu Bar joins right-wing bandwagon, demands CBI probe

Sees Rohingyas as threat to ‘peace’, warns of agitation if Tribal policy not reviewed
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, has joined the bandwagon of right-wing activists of Jammu terming the Rohingya Muslims and the Bangladeshi Muslims as a threat to peace of the Jammu.
Association president, B S Slathia , said that any move to undermine “Jammu’s age old distinct identity and personality will be defeated comprehensively and in case of need, we will also bring down the State Government .”
Earlier many right-wing activists had termed the stay of Rohingya Muslims as threat to peace.
The Association chief demanded deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals from Jammu as “they constituted a grave threat to the Jammu’s demography and national security.”
He expressed “serious concern over the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis near and around vital army installations and said there should be a probe to find who settled them there endangering the national security.” .
“The directions of the Jammu & Kashmir government to the concerned officials that they shall not disturb and dislocate an encroacher who happens to be a member belonging to a family of the tribal population notwithstanding the fact that an encroacher whosoever he may be is an encroacher for all practical purposes , occupying state and forest land in Jammu, that IGP Jammu and police will not provide protection for the eviction of such persons occupying illegally the state and forest land and that the bovine smuggling will be allowed unchecked to take bovines from one place to another are a part of a deep rooted conspiracy hatched by certain elements to facilitate demographic changes in Jammu province and hurt the sentiments of the minority community in the state,” said Slathia in a statement.
He said that the Bar Association “will not allow the state government to create Kashmir like situation in Jammu.”
Slathia said that moves had been afoot to change Jammu’s demography since 1994 and added that the past three years had witnessed population changes in and around Jammu and the border districts of Kathua and Samba on an unprecedented scale. “These changes have created a serious situation in Jammu and alarmed the nationalist forces, “he said, and added that “the situation has now reached to the point that the people of Jammu are coming on to the roads to register their protest and save Jammu province from the impending disaster .”
The Bar Association chief said that those who attended the February 14 review meeting of the Tribal Affairs department in Jammu owe an explanation to the people of Jammu as to why they “subverted CrPC and Ranbir Panel Code to allow the tribals to grab the State and Forest land, as also section 188 & Animal Cruelty Act to promote bovine smuggling in Jammu province.”
He said they committed a fraud “on the constitutional regime of the state to promote undesirable elements to vitiate the peaceful environment of Jammu province.”
Slathia asked the government to withdraw all the three “unconstitutional, ill-conceived and ill-motivated directions latest by March 15 failing which the Bar Association will take the whole issue to its supreme body to chalk out a programme aimed at forcing the government to withdraw its highly objectionable directions.”
He also supported the demand of the “agitating people of Hiranagar seeking a CBI probe in the alleged murder case so that the “real culprit is punished and the innocents are not harassed and tortured.” “CBI is an independent and autonomous agency,” he said and added that “only a CBI probe could restore peace in Kathua & Samba districts.”
