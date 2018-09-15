Jammu Bar Association stages protest against soaring fuel prices, Jhajjar Kotli attack

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The High Court Bar Association,Jammu on Friday staged a protests against soaring petrol and diesel prices and other essential commodities and against the recent militant attack in Jhajjar Kotli.
According to a statement, a Bar spokesman said that the protests was also held against “organized attack by some political parties on the independent functioning of the judiciary for seeking favour by protesting in streets against the case pending in the Supreme Court of India- rather than making submissions during the course of hearing in such matters in the court”.
As per the spokesman, president Bar Assocaition, B.S.Slathia while addressing the gathering stated that hike in the prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, vegetables and other eatables was badly affecting the people across India.
“The present dispensation has totally failed to control and arrest the tendency of hike in prices which is making the common man as victim of the same,” he said.
Slathia further said that it was “a matter of great pride for all of us that the security forces have very bravely countered the recent militants attack at Jhajjar Kotli” and succeeded in killing all of them.
“I condemn this cowardly act by the militants and also caution the authorities to identify the sleeper cells who are active in an around Jammu so that the peaceful atmosphere is maintained,” he added.
Slathia further stated that the Association is “on record” in cautioning the authorities for identifying the alleged sleeper cells in Jammu when the Army Camp Sunjwan was attacked in February this year.
“The activities of these sleeper cells in active connivance of certain elements is a matter of grave concern and requires to be dealt with by the authorities seriously to avoid such attacks,” he added.
Slathia further said that some Kashmir-centric political parties instead of participating in the local Bodies and Panchyat Elections “are busy in complaining to boycott the elections not only of local Bodies but of Assembly and Parliament as well, which runs contrary to the basic concept of democracy.
“It is astonishing that the reasons put forth by these political parties to boycott the elections is being attributed to any attempt in tinkering with Article 35-A of the Constitution of India notwithstanding that the issue pertaining to the legality of its introduction in the Constitution of India by a Presidential order dated 14-05-1954, is already pending and being examined by the Supreme Court of India in which the next date of hearing has been fixed in the month of January, 2019,” he said.
“By putting forth such an excuse to boycott the ensuing elections is nothing but a desperate attempt to mislead the people of the state. It is also surprising that these politicians, despite being aware that any issue pending in the Court of law and the remedy available is to make submissions to project their view point and not by protesting in streets, is a deliberate attempt on their part to seek favour from the Supreme Court,” he added
He said that it is a “direct attack on the independent functioning of the judiciary and the Association is committed to fight it tooth and nail”.
“Hon’ble Supreme Court should take judicial notice of these protests by the political parties by misleading the people of the State for retention of Article 35-A of the Constitution of India,”
Slathia also welcomed the decision of the state government to hold Local Bodies and Panchayat elections.