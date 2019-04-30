Jammu Bar Association elects ‘RSS-backed’ Sharma as president

April 30, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Over 80 percent Muslim lawyers cast vote in his favour’

Jammu Bar Association has re-elected alleged Rashtriya Swavayam Sangh and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-backed, Advocate Abhinav Sharma, for his second term as ‘Bar president’ after 80 percent Muslim lawyers voted in his favour him.

The re-election of new president surrounded controversy after rightwing groups managed to divert over 80 percent Muslim lawyers to vote in favour of senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma, despite Jammu Province Progressive Lawyers Forum (JPPLF), decision to cast vote in favour of another contesting candidate for Jammu Bar President’s post i.e. Vikram Sharma, sources said.

JPPLF was constituted under the leadership of one of the senior most Advocate Mohammed Aslam Goni to decide various issues confronting Jammu Muslim in general, and Muslim lawyers, especially, they said.

“We constituted an adhoc body of Jammu Province Progressive Lawyers Forum (JPPLF) on April 21st and this body was not limited to Muslim lawyers only. It was like a minority community’s forum,” said Mohammed Aslam Goni, one of the senior most lawyer from Jammu and Kashmir, who headed JPPLF.

Goni said “We were authorized to take decision. We held detailed meetings on April 24th with both the contesting candidates Abhinav Sharma and Vikram Sharma. Both candidates presented their view point before the Forum members. Atleast 19 members (lawyers) were also present in that meeting including senior lawyers, following which; it was unanimously decided to support Vikram Sharma for Jammu Bar president post.”

In these meetings, Muslim advocates wanted to know whether the new body will remove the objectionable portrait of disputed Ram Temple, (at the demolished Babri Masjid site in Ayodhiya (Uttar Pradesh), which is hanging on the wall of Jammu Bar office.

“Abhinav Sharma remained adamant that he would not be able to remove the disputed portrait, though he assured a committee will be constituted to look into the concerns of Muslim lawyers and also into the issue of the portrait,” said a young Muslim lawyer on the basis of anonymity.

Similarly, when Advocate Vikram Sharma was asked by JPPLF about his view point, the contesting candidate for Jammu Bar post assured that he would restore the secular image of Jammu Bar, and he will also sort-out the portrait issue immediately.

On the basis of interaction with both contesting candidates, JPPLF appealed all the Muslim lawyers to vote for Vikram Sharma, amid high level political activities where rightwing organizations were working out to ensure the victory of their candidate.

“Majority Muslim voters were convinced somehow, and over 80 percent of Muslim lawyers casted their votes to Abhinav Sharma against the decision taken by a body constituted by Muslim lawyers themselves to take final call,” said another lawyer from Chenab valley.

When contacted, another lawyer from Jammu and Kashmir High Court, MR Qurashi told Rising Kashmir that “Abhinav assured the members that the secular character of Bar Association Jammu (BAJ) is to be restored. His earlier tenure was absolutely for the overall development of members of BAJ.”

“Abhinav did not indulge in any controversy like Rasana etc. He is a stead fast pure professional lawyer, while interaction with lawyers he didn't approve the policies of outgoing executives of raising the controversial issues like Rasana etc,” he added.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, while speaking to Rising Kashmir, who had unsuccessfully contested 2017 Jammu Bar elections, said: “Majority of Muslim lawyers have voted for RSS-backed candidate Abhinav Sharma after ignoring the collective decision taken on April 24, 2019 in a meeting chaired by senior advocate MA Goni.”

He said that “The secular credentials of Jammu Bar are under grave threat from the communal forces, who have succeeded in vitiating the secular fabric of Jammu Bar.”

Advocate Ahmed further said that “Few of our colleagues had been assured green pastures by the rightwing organizations of their political accommodation, and these ambitious members successfully prevailed upon the young members of the Jammu Bar which tilted the results in favour of BJP sponsored candidate.”

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, re-elected Jammu Bar President, Abhinav Sharma, alleged that former Jammu Bar President, BS Salathia allegedly attempted to capture booth (where the counting was being conducted) following which we opposed.

When asked that majority of Muslim lawyers have voted for him, he responded that “It is true.”

Out of total registered voters (all lawyers) i.e. 2323, 1981 votes were polled to elect the new body. During counting of votes April 27, a dispute erupted and two groups of advocates entered into heated arguments with each other.

Four contesting candidates including retired Judge Shakti Gupta, AK Swahney, Abhinav Sharma and Vikram Sharma were at fray for the post of President. Jammu Bar is elected for one year.

As allegations of malpractice were levelled, senior Advocates held a meeting late night to defuse the situation on April 27, and they decided that re-counting of votes should be done to ensure transparent results.

In fresh (second time) counting of votes on April 28, Abhinav Sharma won election with a total of 999 votes defeating his rival Advocate Vikram Sharma. Vikram Sharma got 751 votes, Advocate AK Sawhney got 226 votes and Shakti Gupta got only 5, for the post of

These elections for Jammu Bar were conducted after a lapse of two years. Last elections were held on April 12, 2017 and later, sitting president and senior Advocate BS Salathia faced criticism for not holding elections for the new office bearers timely.



