Jammu Bar Association demands withdrawal of cases against persons booked for violence

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 21:
J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, on Thursday demanded withdrawal of cases against the persons booked for past week’s disturbances in Jammu.
Terming them “nationalists”, the Bar Association members, a per a statement, said that it was “imperative that the Government must immediately withdraw all the cases filed against the nationalist of Jammu province. Jammu & Kashmir is integral part of India, and not of Pakistan, where Indians are barred from chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.
It should be noted that last week, after the killing of more than 40 CRPF men in Fidayeen attack in Lathpora, massive protests erupted here during which rioters set scores of vehicles on fire and indulged in rioting. Police swung into action and booked many protestors to bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bar Association held a programme here to pay tributes to slain CRPF men.
During the programme, the statement read, the Bar members also demanded action against those who are allegedly involved in raining anti-India sloganeering recently in Jammu.
“A number of Resolutions were unanimously adopted. It was resolved that no anti-national element would be given any space whatsoever in whole of the Jammu province as the people of Jammu, irrespective of caste and creed are nationalists to the core and committed to the unity and integrity of India. The days of anti-national in Jammu are over as the nation just can’t afford the rise of Kashmir-like situation in Jammu province,” a spokesman said.
As per the statement, addressing the gathering, Bar President. B S Salathia, said that it was a failure on part of the State Government to not curb those “elements who had been working over-time to vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu province”.
“It has become imperative for the Government to bring to justice all those who raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans in GGM Science College and outside and in certain localities of Jammu city.”
Slathia further said that Association has decided to resume its work in all the Courts from. 22-02-2019 ( Friday).
He also thanked Print and Electronic media for projecting the protest launched by the Association in its “right perspective to isolate the anti-nationals from Jammu and projecting the national cause by upholding that nation is first”.
He also appreciated the role of Jammu Civil Society for “upholding its centuries old tradition in maintaining the communal harmony and brotherhood despite grave provocation by the anti-national elements by raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans”.
As per the statement, during the programme, the members of the Bar Association and Civil Society said that those “who are preaching communal harmony in Jammu should go to Kashmir to preach brotherhood, peaceful co-existence and democracy. Jammu province is known for communal harmony, peaceful co-existence and politics of exclusiveness. The people of Jammu province have all through displayed spirit of brotherhood and accommodation and this can be seen that the two million refugees have been living in Jammu since decades with the original inhabitants always at their back and call”.
“The Bar and civil society members reaffirmed their commitment to the nation by saying that the Nation is first and to protect and promote the interest of the nation, they could go to any extent. People of Jammu province have all through fought for the nation in Jammu province and they shall continue to do so without fear and favour and at whatever cost.”