Dear Editor,
In response to the news report “After fidayeen attack, Sunjwan army camp faces stone pelting” published in Rising Kashmir. The shameless faces of the Jammu agitators stand exposed. These illiterate communal mongers can pelt stones at army and still be called “nationalists” because they belong to groups like VHP. The presence of Rohingya’s does not affect them but they want to play the communal card of ousting Muslims from Jammu. Where were these shamefaced people when a young girl was raped and murdered? They are so shameless that they dared to hold an agitation to press the police and government for freeing the accused in that case. Such people do not deserve to be part of any society or state. They are communal and have become inhuman to the extent that they don’t know what a human life means. We must throw these people out of the state before they spread the infection.
Sajid Mir
Handwara
