Jammu admin for effective disposal of hospital waste

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC calls for strict enforcement of guidelines

District Administration Jammu on Tuesday sought effective disposal of the bio-medical waste by strict enforcement of guidelines right from the point of its generation.

As per an official, chairing a meeting of senior health department functionaries here today, District Development Commissioner Ramesh Kumar asked the health department to make it sure that the bio-medical waste generated in Hospitals is properly segregated and shifted to the disposal Plants within 48 hours of generation.

To this end, he asked the department to immediately sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with agencies involved in disposal of bio-waste.

Ramesh Kumar directed the concerned officials to check whether the bio-medical waste of disposed of by the private hospitals and clinics properly and to ensure that the 2016 guidelines are followed for effective in letter and spirit.

He asked the Chief Medical Officer Jammu, Dr. Danish Ayub Khan to immediately submit the list of the clinics which fail in the effective disposal of bio-medical wastes and conduct regular health check-up and immunization of the staff involved in waste disposal.

DC also directed the concerned officers to spread awareness and organize orientation programs for the people involved in the waste disposal.

He stressed upon the concerned Department to install the GPS system in the vehicles of the agencies which deal with the bio-medical waste disposal.

The DC also directed the Pollution Control Board to regularly monitor safe disposal of hospital wastes.

The meeting was attended by Registrar J&K Medical Council, Vijay Gupta, MSGH Gandhinagar Jammu, Dr. chander Parkash, Xen PHE City-I, H S Behal, Nodal Officer CMO Jammu, R K Chadha, District Officer JKPCB Jammu North, Arshad Malik, Incharge BMWM cell JKPCB Jammu, Anju Sida and Xen PHE Rural, Ajay Gupta.

Earlier, DC chaired a meeting to review development of the cluster village of Gole Gujral under Rural Urban Mission scheme.

It was informed in the meeting that a common service centre will be developed in the area in which e-library, wi-fi, gym and other facilities would be provided to the people of the area.

The DC stressed on the concerned departments for early completion of the ongoing projects. He also directed Agriculture Department to aware the people of the area regarding local produce like vegetables, fruits, mushrooms etc. He asked the concerned to organise training programs in food processing.